Deal 50th Anniversary

Timothy Lee and Karen Bost Deal celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on October 14th, 2022. They were married October 14th, 1972 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Salisbury by Rev. Floyd Bost and Rev. Gene Bost, father and uncle of the bride.

Tim is retired after 37 years with General Electric in Salisbury, Karen retired after 25 years as special needs bus driver with Rowan-Salisbury Schools.

They have two sons, David Deal and wife Tina of Advance and Jeff Deal and wife Diana of Concord. They also have five grandchildren, Jilian Deal Aiken and husband Franklin of Charlotte, and Ethan, Luke, Sawyer and Rylee Deal.

The couple are celebrating with a fall foliage tour of New England and a family dinner at 73 & Main Restaurant in Mt. Pleasant.