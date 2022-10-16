Couple planning cleanup of homeless camp

SALISBURY — Hoping not to get rid of the homeless in the camp but to make it safer for both those living there and those living around them, a couple has called for volunteers to join in a planned camp cleanup on Oct. 29.

Adam Truell and his wife, Ashley Creek, who moved to the area not long ago, and both work in public health.

This week, Ashley posted an idea Adam had on the NextDoor app, calling for volunteers to gather to help clean up a homeless camp that is behind Outback Steakhouse on East Innes Street.

“I was there not long ago and I saw a needle, and picked it up to dispose of it, and wasn’t sure what to do,” said Truell. “I know there is a stream that runs through there and down behind houses, and that worried me. It worried me both for people in the camp and kids farther on down. I mean, what if a child picked up a dirty needle?”

Truell said he is not judging those in the camp.

“We have all had times when we are struggling,” he said. “There is not one of us that has not had some moment in life when things have been hard. I am never going to be one to make someone feel bad because they are in a tough place. I myself have had challenges, and I understand where they are. I see them, and I tell them I see them. I let them know that today, someone sees them and they have value. They are not invisible.”

Truell said he spoke to Maria Bingamon at Outback and said she supports the clean-up effort as a way to support the greater community. The restaurant is also offering discounts on meals to volunteers who participate in the effort.

Truell said Creek is working to get some kind of disposal containers for “sharps” or needles, and to find gloves that protect against needle sticks, but said volunteers are asked to bring any materials that would be helpful, such as large garbage bags, and to come dressed to clean.

Anyone who would like to participate is asked to meet at 1 p.m. in the former Pizza Hut parking lot.