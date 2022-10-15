Library Notes: Find a good ‘Cheeto Book’ at the library and get cozy for fall

By Sydney Smith

Rowan Public Library

No, a “Cheeto Book” won’t result in bright, electric orange smudges on your book pages (please keep actual Cheetos away from your library books on loan), but it will leave you feeling satisfied and entertained in a way that only the most ridiculous, over-the-top and enjoyable story can.

Cheeto Books are similar to their deliciously crave-able food counterparts. Sometimes, you want to sit down to eat a nourishing and well-balanced meal….and other times, you just want to enjoy a big bowl of Cheetos (or your other favorite brand of snack food — no judgments here). Reading is the same way. Of course it’s important to read works of literary greatness that explore complex themes and societal reflections of serious subjects, existential questions and the human experience. Think of these reading experiences like you would lean protein, fibrous vegetables and filling whole grains. They nourish and sustain you.

However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for some Cheetos in your diet, too.

When you’re feeling burned out by stress, plagued with worry, or anxious about whatever life may throw your way next, you can take a temporary step away from all that seriousness and relax with a good Cheeto Book. Cheeto Books are easy to consume, deliciously enjoyable and leave you craving more of the story with every turn of the page. Just like it’s challenging to eat only one bite of your favorite snack food, it’s tough to put down a good Cheeto Book!

As the days grow shorter and colder, let yourself enjoy a Cheeto Book or two from Rowan Public Library. While the library’s physical and digital shelves are always packed with excellent, informative texts, it’s important to acknowledge the great value of getting lost in an entertaining story and reading for fun, too.

Sydney Smith is a librarian and branch supervisor at Rowan Public Library’s East Branch.