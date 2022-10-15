Holiday event in Rockwell scheduled for Nov. 19

Do you ever go somewhere and all of the sudden it hits you that Christmas is right around the corner? That will happen when you come to the Rockwell Arts, Crafts and Gift Show on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Santa Claus is scheduled to make an appearance sometime in the morning also. Vendors will be showcasing holiday home decor with mini decorated Christmas trees, handmade ornaments, stockings, wreaths, floral arrangements and so much more. Artists will show their designed carved canes, artwork and pottery. Local crafters will sell tumblers, dog bandannas, coasters, hand-braided rugs and hand-spun yarn. For the kitchen, you will see Tupperware, handmade pot holders and grandma’s kitchen towels. Color street nails can dazzle you with their designs. And lastly, a mixture of vintage and new toys will be a treat for kids and collectors.

Come find your holiday gifts at this Rockwell town event located in the American Legion Building, 8580 U.S. 52 in Rockwell. You can participate in the 50/50 drawing which benefits five needy families (one from each Rockwell church) for holiday gifts. There will also be monetary donations from vendors for this charitable cause.