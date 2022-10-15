High school football: Scores

Published 3:28 am Saturday, October 15, 2022

By Post Sports

Carson quarterback Michael Guiton (16) and East Rowan’s free safety Jaquare Jones (1) and Josh Roman-Soto (10). . East Rowan high school varsity football team hosted Jesse Carson high school. . JON C LAKEY / FOR THE SALISBURY POST. 10/14/22, Salisbury,NC.

Friday’s Scores

Alexander Central 27, South Caldwell 14

Alleghany County 41, Elkin 20

Andrews 42, Cherokee 21

Apex 45, Apex Middle Creek 6

Arden Christ School 24, Charlotte Country Day 13

Asheville 42, McDowell County 0

Asheville Christian 40, Hickory Grove Christian 32

Asheville Roberson 29, Asheville Erwin 9

Avery County 38, Madison County 35

Belmont South Point 28, Ashbrook 19

Bertie County 24, Perquimans 6

Boonville Starmount 55, South Stokes 6

Brevard 54, Morganton Patton 0

Cary 21, Friendship 13

Cary Panther Creek 56, Green Level 35

Catawba Bandys 21, Newton-Conover 14

Central Davidson 42, Mont. Central 14

Chambers 41, North Mecklenburg 7

Charlotte Ardrey Kell 36, Harding 0

Charlotte Berry Tech 13, Palisades 10

Charlotte Christian 38, Charlotte Providence Day 37

Charlotte Independence 53, East Meck 0

Charlotte Olympic 28, South Meck 22

Charlotte Providence 42, Rocky River 12

Chatham Central 67, Bartlett Yancey 0

China Grove Carson 47, East Rowan 10

Chocowinity Southside 45, Lejeune 0

Christ the King High School 22, Winston-Salem Prep 12

Clayton 50, Wendell Corinth Holders 6

Clayton Cleveland 54, Southeast Raleigh 0

Clinton 23, St. Pauls 20

Concord Cox Mill 45, Lake Norman 7

Concord Robinson 49, Union Academy 0

Covenant Day School 27, Corvian 14

Croatan 28, Swansboro 7

Currituck County 61, Pasquotank County 34

Davidson Community School 42, Lake Norman Charter 0

Durham Hillside 57, Chapel Hill 7

Durham Jordan 43, Northern Durham 12

East Bladen 42, Fairmont 26

East Carteret 54, Pamlico County 22

East Davidson 20, South Davidson 0

East Duplin 77, South Lenoir 20

East Forsyth 51, Winston-Salem Reynolds 0

East Lincoln 55, Hickory St. Stephens 3

East Surry 52, East Bend Forbush 7

East Wilkes 42, North Stokes 0

Eastern Alamance 42, Person 21

Eastern Guilford 34, Southern Guilford 21

Eastern Randolph 28, Providence Grove 7

Eastern Wayne 14, Wilson Beddingfield 6

Eden Morehead 28, High Point Andrews 27

Edenton Holmes 69,  First Flight 31

Elizabeth City Northeastern 42, Manteo 6

Enka 24, North Buncombe 10

Fayetteville Britt 27, Cape Fear 20

Fayetteville Byrd 14, Lumberton 13

Fayetteville Pine Forest 34, Erwin Triton 6

Fayetteville Sanford 35,  Westover 14

Fayetteville Seventy-First 52,  Swett 6

Forest City Chase 48, Polk County 27

Fuquay-Varina 21, Garner 7

Gaston KIPP Pride 26, Northwest Halifax 12

Gastonia Huss 22, North Gaston 15

Gates County 34, Washington County 8

Greensboro Dudley 56, Rockingham 0

Greensboro Grimsley 49, SW Guilford 21

Greensboro Page 31, Northern Guilford 14

Greensboro Smith 35, High Point Central 20

Greenville Conley 34, Jacksonville 28

Havelock 50, South Central Pitt 11

Hayesville 27, Swain County 7

Hertford County 45, Camden County 19

Hickory 56, West Iredell 30

Hoke County 42, Cameron Union Pines 22

Holly Springs 42, Morrisville Green Hope 16

Hope Mills South View 57, Gray’s Creek 7

Indian Trail Porter Ridge 42,  Cuthbertson 9

Jacksonville White Oak 62,  Dixon 9

John Paul II Catholic 35, Bear Grass 13

Kannapolis Brown 28, South Iredell 0

Kings Mountain 63, Belmont Cramer 24

Lawndale Burns 44, East Gaston 0

Lincolnton 21, East Burke 17

Louisburg 28, Roanoke Rapids 27

Maiden 36, Claremont Bunker Hill 33

Marshville Forest Hills 35, West Stanly 14

Matthews Butler 20, Charlotte Catholic 19

Matthews Weddington 42,  Sun Valley 21

Metrolina Christian Academy 41, High Point Christian Academy 14

Mitchell County 35,  Mountain Heritage 14

Monroe 40, Monroe Parkwood 0

Mooresboro Jefferson 26, Cherryville 20

Mooresville 54, West Cabarrus 7

Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 35,  Carver 6

Morganton Freedom 55, Ashe County 26

Mount Pleasant 56, Albemarle 21

Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 28, Kernersville McGuinness 7

Murphy 48, Robbinsville 16

New Bern 55, Greenville Rose 7

New Hanover County 27, Topsail 10

Newton Grove Hobbton 20,  Lakewood 13

North Brunswick 50, West Brunswick 15

North Davidson 49, Asheboro 6

North Duplin 55, Rose Hill Union 12

North Edgecombe 36, Weldon 16

North Forsyth 40, North Surry 8

North Henderson 39, East Henderson 14

North Johnston 14, Goldsboro 7

North Lincoln 55, Newton Foard 17

North Moore 28, Burlington Cummings 25

North Pitt 40, Washington 30

North Rowan 50, West Davidson 3

North Stanly 68, South Stanly 6

North Wake Christian 60, Carolina Pride 26

North Wilkes 42, Surry Central 28

Northampton County 38, Wilson Prep 16

Northeast Guilford 43,  Atkins 0

Northern Nash 56, Franklinton 14

Northwest Cabarrus 26, Concord 22

Northwest Guilford 47, Ragsdale 21

Oak Grove 28, Thomasville Ledford 20

Pender County 72, East Columbus 0

Pfafftown Reagan 50, Winston-Salem Parkland 0

Pikeville Aycock 29, West Johnston 21

Pinetown Northside 48, Jones County 0

Pittsboro Northwood 42, Orange 7

Princeton 63, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0

Pungo Christian 54,  Mattamuskeet 0

R-S Central 48, East Rutherford 8

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 42, Charlotte Latin 28

Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 57,  Broughton 9

Raleigh Leesville Road 22,  Athens Drive 14

Raleigh Millbrook 50, Raleigh Wakefield 8

Raleigh Sanderson 42, Raleigh Enloe 20

Randleman 34, Southwestern Randolph 7

Reidsville 35, West Stokes 8

Richmond County 35, Lee County 33

Rocky Mount 43, Southern Nash 28

Rocky Point Trask 44, South Columbus 14

Salisbury 48, Lexington 6

Shelby 45, Bessemer City 0

Shelby Crest 51, Gastonia Forestview 7

Smithfield-Selma 42, Southern Wayne 8

South Garner 65, Willow Spring 6

South Granville 28, Carrboro 3

SW Edgecombe 27, Ayden-Grifton 13

Southeast Guilford 54, Western Guilford 0

Southern Alamance 50,  Riverside 37

Southern Pines Pinecrest 30, Scotland 21

Spring Lake Overhills 54, Harnett Central 14

Statesville 44, North Iredell 13

Sylva Smoky Mountain 33, Franklin 17

Tarboro 50, Riverside Martin 14

Trinity Wheatmore 27, Trinity 26

Valdese Draughn 63, Rosman 8

Vance County 46, Granville Central 0

Wake Forest 48, Wake Forest Heritage 14

Walkertown 46, Mayodan McMichael 0

Wallace-Rose Hill 50, Kinston 20

Warsaw Kenan 51, North Lenoir 6

Watauga County 55, Lenoir Hibriten 7

Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 54,  Piedmont 7

Waynesville Tuscola 35,  Pisgah 34, 2OT

West Bladen 39, Red Springs 20

West Carteret 24, Richlands 2

West Craven 21, Greene Central 14

West Forsyth 34, Davie County 31

West Henderson 42, Swannanoa Owen 0

West Lincoln 61, West Caldwell 20

West Mecklenburg 22,  Hopewell 6

West Rowan 36, Central Cabarrus 12

Western Alamance 55,  Cedar Ridge 0

Western Harnett 21, Fayetteville Smith 18

Whiteville 21, West Columbus 7

Wilkes Central 26, West Wilkes 7

Wilmington Hoggard 29,  Ashley 19

Wilmington Laney 45, South Brunswick 0

Wilson Fike 36, East Wake 6

Wilson Hunt 42, South Johnston 14

Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 21,  Glenn 0

