High school football: Scores
Published 3:28 am Saturday, October 15, 2022
Friday’s Scores
Alexander Central 27, South Caldwell 14
Alleghany County 41, Elkin 20
Andrews 42, Cherokee 21
Apex 45, Apex Middle Creek 6
Arden Christ School 24, Charlotte Country Day 13
Asheville 42, McDowell County 0
Asheville Christian 40, Hickory Grove Christian 32
Asheville Roberson 29, Asheville Erwin 9
Avery County 38, Madison County 35
Belmont South Point 28, Ashbrook 19
Bertie County 24, Perquimans 6
Boonville Starmount 55, South Stokes 6
Brevard 54, Morganton Patton 0
Cary 21, Friendship 13
Cary Panther Creek 56, Green Level 35
Catawba Bandys 21, Newton-Conover 14
Central Davidson 42, Mont. Central 14
Chambers 41, North Mecklenburg 7
Charlotte Ardrey Kell 36, Harding 0
Charlotte Berry Tech 13, Palisades 10
Charlotte Christian 38, Charlotte Providence Day 37
Charlotte Independence 53, East Meck 0
Charlotte Olympic 28, South Meck 22
Charlotte Providence 42, Rocky River 12
Chatham Central 67, Bartlett Yancey 0
China Grove Carson 47, East Rowan 10
Chocowinity Southside 45, Lejeune 0
Christ the King High School 22, Winston-Salem Prep 12
Clayton 50, Wendell Corinth Holders 6
Clayton Cleveland 54, Southeast Raleigh 0
Clinton 23, St. Pauls 20
Concord Cox Mill 45, Lake Norman 7
Concord Robinson 49, Union Academy 0
Covenant Day School 27, Corvian 14
Croatan 28, Swansboro 7
Currituck County 61, Pasquotank County 34
Davidson Community School 42, Lake Norman Charter 0
Durham Hillside 57, Chapel Hill 7
Durham Jordan 43, Northern Durham 12
East Bladen 42, Fairmont 26
East Carteret 54, Pamlico County 22
East Davidson 20, South Davidson 0
East Duplin 77, South Lenoir 20
East Forsyth 51, Winston-Salem Reynolds 0
East Lincoln 55, Hickory St. Stephens 3
East Surry 52, East Bend Forbush 7
East Wilkes 42, North Stokes 0
Eastern Alamance 42, Person 21
Eastern Guilford 34, Southern Guilford 21
Eastern Randolph 28, Providence Grove 7
Eastern Wayne 14, Wilson Beddingfield 6
Eden Morehead 28, High Point Andrews 27
Edenton Holmes 69, First Flight 31
Elizabeth City Northeastern 42, Manteo 6
Enka 24, North Buncombe 10
Fayetteville Britt 27, Cape Fear 20
Fayetteville Byrd 14, Lumberton 13
Fayetteville Pine Forest 34, Erwin Triton 6
Fayetteville Sanford 35, Westover 14
Fayetteville Seventy-First 52, Swett 6
Forest City Chase 48, Polk County 27
Fuquay-Varina 21, Garner 7
Gaston KIPP Pride 26, Northwest Halifax 12
Gastonia Huss 22, North Gaston 15
Gates County 34, Washington County 8
Greensboro Dudley 56, Rockingham 0
Greensboro Grimsley 49, SW Guilford 21
Greensboro Page 31, Northern Guilford 14
Greensboro Smith 35, High Point Central 20
Greenville Conley 34, Jacksonville 28
Havelock 50, South Central Pitt 11
Hayesville 27, Swain County 7
Hertford County 45, Camden County 19
Hickory 56, West Iredell 30
Hoke County 42, Cameron Union Pines 22
Holly Springs 42, Morrisville Green Hope 16
Hope Mills South View 57, Gray’s Creek 7
Indian Trail Porter Ridge 42, Cuthbertson 9
Jacksonville White Oak 62, Dixon 9
John Paul II Catholic 35, Bear Grass 13
Kannapolis Brown 28, South Iredell 0
Kings Mountain 63, Belmont Cramer 24
Lawndale Burns 44, East Gaston 0
Lincolnton 21, East Burke 17
Louisburg 28, Roanoke Rapids 27
Maiden 36, Claremont Bunker Hill 33
Marshville Forest Hills 35, West Stanly 14
Matthews Butler 20, Charlotte Catholic 19
Matthews Weddington 42, Sun Valley 21
Metrolina Christian Academy 41, High Point Christian Academy 14
Mitchell County 35, Mountain Heritage 14
Monroe 40, Monroe Parkwood 0
Mooresboro Jefferson 26, Cherryville 20
Mooresville 54, West Cabarrus 7
Mooresville Pine Lake Prep 35, Carver 6
Morganton Freedom 55, Ashe County 26
Mount Pleasant 56, Albemarle 21
Mt. Holly Mountain Island Charter 28, Kernersville McGuinness 7
Murphy 48, Robbinsville 16
New Bern 55, Greenville Rose 7
New Hanover County 27, Topsail 10
Newton Grove Hobbton 20, Lakewood 13
North Brunswick 50, West Brunswick 15
North Davidson 49, Asheboro 6
North Duplin 55, Rose Hill Union 12
North Edgecombe 36, Weldon 16
North Forsyth 40, North Surry 8
North Henderson 39, East Henderson 14
North Johnston 14, Goldsboro 7
North Lincoln 55, Newton Foard 17
North Moore 28, Burlington Cummings 25
North Pitt 40, Washington 30
North Rowan 50, West Davidson 3
North Stanly 68, South Stanly 6
North Wake Christian 60, Carolina Pride 26
North Wilkes 42, Surry Central 28
Northampton County 38, Wilson Prep 16
Northeast Guilford 43, Atkins 0
Northern Nash 56, Franklinton 14
Northwest Cabarrus 26, Concord 22
Northwest Guilford 47, Ragsdale 21
Oak Grove 28, Thomasville Ledford 20
Pender County 72, East Columbus 0
Pfafftown Reagan 50, Winston-Salem Parkland 0
Pikeville Aycock 29, West Johnston 21
Pinetown Northside 48, Jones County 0
Pittsboro Northwood 42, Orange 7
Princeton 63, Seven Springs Spring Creek 0
Pungo Christian 54, Mattamuskeet 0
R-S Central 48, East Rutherford 8
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. 42, Charlotte Latin 28
Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons 57, Broughton 9
Raleigh Leesville Road 22, Athens Drive 14
Raleigh Millbrook 50, Raleigh Wakefield 8
Raleigh Sanderson 42, Raleigh Enloe 20
Randleman 34, Southwestern Randolph 7
Reidsville 35, West Stokes 8
Richmond County 35, Lee County 33
Rocky Mount 43, Southern Nash 28
Rocky Point Trask 44, South Columbus 14
Salisbury 48, Lexington 6
Shelby 45, Bessemer City 0
Shelby Crest 51, Gastonia Forestview 7
Smithfield-Selma 42, Southern Wayne 8
South Garner 65, Willow Spring 6
South Granville 28, Carrboro 3
SW Edgecombe 27, Ayden-Grifton 13
Southeast Guilford 54, Western Guilford 0
Southern Alamance 50, Riverside 37
Southern Pines Pinecrest 30, Scotland 21
Spring Lake Overhills 54, Harnett Central 14
Statesville 44, North Iredell 13
Sylva Smoky Mountain 33, Franklin 17
Tarboro 50, Riverside Martin 14
Trinity Wheatmore 27, Trinity 26
Valdese Draughn 63, Rosman 8
Vance County 46, Granville Central 0
Wake Forest 48, Wake Forest Heritage 14
Walkertown 46, Mayodan McMichael 0
Wallace-Rose Hill 50, Kinston 20
Warsaw Kenan 51, North Lenoir 6
Watauga County 55, Lenoir Hibriten 7
Waxhaw Marvin Ridge 54, Piedmont 7
Waynesville Tuscola 35, Pisgah 34, 2OT
West Bladen 39, Red Springs 20
West Carteret 24, Richlands 2
West Craven 21, Greene Central 14
West Forsyth 34, Davie County 31
West Henderson 42, Swannanoa Owen 0
West Lincoln 61, West Caldwell 20
West Mecklenburg 22, Hopewell 6
West Rowan 36, Central Cabarrus 12
Western Alamance 55, Cedar Ridge 0
Western Harnett 21, Fayetteville Smith 18
Whiteville 21, West Columbus 7
Wilkes Central 26, West Wilkes 7
Wilmington Hoggard 29, Ashley 19
Wilmington Laney 45, South Brunswick 0
Wilson Fike 36, East Wake 6
Wilson Hunt 42, South Johnston 14
Winston-Salem Mt. Tabor 21, Glenn 0