College football: Homecoming setback for Blue Bears

Staff report

SALISBURY — Livingstone’s football team failed to build on last week’s breakthrough victory against Winston-Salem State.

The Blue Bears were overwhelmed 44-7 at Alumni Memorial Stadium by CIAA Southern Division rival Fayetteville State. The Broncos (5-2, 4-1) used eight sacks and two interceptions to put a damper on LC’s homecoming festivities.

Freshman Demari Daniels threw two early touchdowns to Barry Elliott as the visitors took control.

A fumble return TD by FSU’s defense put the Blue Bears in a 21-0 hole.

Livingstone put a nice drive together and moved the ball 75 yards to get back to 21-7. Silas Cruse finished that drive with a 13-yard scoring pass to Lasirton Bryant.

The Broncos stretched their lead to 28-7 at the half on a rushing TD by Elliott.

FSU dominated the second half on both sides of the ball and finished with 510 yards of balanced offense.

Cruse threw for 112 yards and the Blue Bears (2-5, 1-4) managed 56 rushing yards.

Livingstone was only 3-for-15 on third-down conversions.

The Broncos have won 17 of their last 18 meetings with Livingstone.

Livingstone plays at Shaw next week. Shaw was upset 17-10 on Saturday by Winston-Salem State.

