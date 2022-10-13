RSS Board of Education candidate forum Monday at 6 p.m.

SALISBURY — The Rowan Chamber of Commerce, Catawba College and the Salisbury Post invite the community to a candidate forum focused on the Rowan-Salisbury Schools (RSS) Board of Education election on Mon., Oct. 17, 6 p.m. at the Norvell Theatre (135 E. Fisher St.). Glynn Weatherby of Grace Covenant Church, Rowan Partners for Education chairman, will moderate the forum.

Weatherby will ask the candidates questions submitted to the Salisbury Post. Each candidate will have time for opening and closing comments. Please send questions to be considered to editor@salisburypost.com. Indicate in the subject line that your question is for the RSS School Board.

Protocol includes campaign buttons are permitted; however, no signage, campaign materials or mascots will be allowed at the venues. Tables will not be provided for the candidates to display their materials. Refrain from putting campaign signs on the property. The purpose of the forum is to educate voters about the candidates and their stands on issues of importance to the business community.

The forum is free and open to the public; however, seating is limited. If you are unable to attend the event, you may watch it on government television stations (it will be broadcast several times prior to Election Day).

The chamber holds annual forums through the guidance of the chamber’s Government Affairs Committee, which is chaired by Terry Osborne (Rowan ABC Board). The objective of the committee is to enhance communication and discussion with local, federal and state governments on important issues relating to Rowan County, its municipalities, businesses and citizens. The committee is open to Chamber Members.

The committee reviews relevant local, state and national issues and makes policy recommendations to the board of directors. Particular areas of interest include business advocacy issues, community and economic development, land-use, infrastructure and transportation systems.

