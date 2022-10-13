Rowan riders take part in Special Olympics Equestrian Tournament

Rowan County was represented at the Special Olympics Equestrian Tournament over the weekend by three athletes from Smith Stables at Heart.

“We were blessed to participate in the competition and honored to be riding at the Tryon International Equestrian Center,” Michael Smith, of Smith Stables at Heart, said in a news release.

The team, accompanied by equine partners Preacher and Sir Hemingway, brought home one gold, four silver and two bronze medals and two fourth-place finishes. The horses adorned one blue, four red, two yellow and two white ribbons. This is the team’s first year in competition.

Training began at Smith Stables at Heart this past August under the direction of certified coach Andi Taylor (certified therapeutic riding instructor, certified English/western riding instructor and certified Special Olympics coach). The athletes practiced western trail, pole bending and western dressage. Each rider developed new skills, confidence and learned horsemanship. Email michaelsmith400@gmail.com or call 704-201-2202 for more information on Smith Stables at Heart, which is at 120 Wallace Lane in Rockwell.