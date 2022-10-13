Newberg to speak at Mt. Calvary Lutheran

The Rev. Steve Newberg, pastor of Accession Lutheran Church in Charlotte, will be the guest speaker for the Harvest Home services at 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Kannapolis. The church is located at 204 N. Little Texas Road. The Rev. Stout is the pastor and spiritual leader of Mt. Calvary Lutheran.

Newberg was born and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Hillsdale College and a master’s of divinity from Concordia Seminary. He is married to Tessa and they have four children