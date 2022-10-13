Newberg to speak at Mt. Calvary Lutheran

Published 12:00 am Thursday, October 13, 2022

By Post Lifestyles

The Rev. Steve Newberg, pastor of Accession Lutheran Church in Charlotte, will be the guest speaker for the Harvest Home services at 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16, at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Kannapolis. The church is located at 204 N. Little Texas Road. The Rev. Stout is the pastor and spiritual leader of Mt. Calvary Lutheran.

Newberg was born and raised in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Hillsdale College and a master’s of divinity from Concordia Seminary. He is married to Tessa and they have four children

Comments

About Post Lifestyles

Visit us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SalPostLifestyle/ and Twitter @postlifestlyes for more content

email author More by Post

More Lifestyle

First United Church of Christ Foundation presents awards

Trinity Presbyterian to celebrate Women’s Day

Rafael Almánzar: Life advice from veterans

Trading Ford Baptist Church to hold memorial concert

Print Article