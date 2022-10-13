Five killed in Raleigh walking trail shooting

RALEIGH (AP) — A gunman opened fire along a walking trail in North Carolina’s capital city on Thursday, killing five people before leading police on an hourslong manhunt that forced residents across multiple neighborhoods to take shelter in their homes.

Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told reporters that multiple people were shot on the Neuse River Greenway around 5 p.m. and that an off-duty police officer was among those killed. She said at least two others were taken to hospitals, including another police officer.

Officers from numerous law enforcement agencies swarmed the area and eventually contained the suspect in a residence before arresting him before 10 p.m., authorities said. The suspect’s identity and motive weren’t released.

Thursday’s violence was the 25th mass killing in 2022 in which the victims were fatally shot, according to The Associated Press/USA TODAY/Northeastern University Mass Killings database.

“Tonight terror has reached our doorstep. The nightmare of every community has come to Raleigh. This is a senseless horrific and infuriating act of violence that has been committed,” Gov. Roy Cooper said.