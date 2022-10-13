China Grove police seek help identifying crash victim

CHINA GROVE — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a bicyclist who was hit while riding on U.S. 29 before daybreak on Friday, Oct. 7.

According to China Grove police, the driver of a pickup was traveling south on the highway between East Liberty and East Church streets just after 6 a.m. After passing Bojangles, which shines strong lights on the roadway, the street then became so dark that he did not see the cyclist and he hit him from behind.

“The driver of the truck stopped immediately and called for help,” said Sgt. Phil Watkins. “He was very shaken up, and it was clear, with the way the lights were and how dark it was, he just never saw the guy.”

The cyclist had no identifying information on his person, and officers said due to the nature of his injuries, they have not been able to speak with him. The man remains in critical condition, said Watkins.

“We are seeking any information about his identity,” said Sgt. Phil Watkins. Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call China Grove police at 704-857-7755.