AARP Driver Safety Refresher class offered for seniors

An AARP Driver Safety Refresher class will be held at the Rufty-Holmes Senior Center, at 1120 South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue in Salisbury on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The class is revised to a four-hour session that includes the latest research based safety strategies specially designed for motorists age 50 and older. The class is open for all age groups. Graduates may be eligible to receive a discount on their auto insurance premiums.

Registration is at 12:30 p.m. and instruction from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 704-216-7714.

The fee is $20 for AARP members. The member must bring the membership card to the class. If the card is lost, a new card can be obtained by calling the AARP national office at 1-888-227-7669 (1-888-AARP NOW). The membership number is also on the AARP magazine. The fee is $25 for non-members. The fee covers the cost of the workbook and materials.

The course will provide a review of driving skills and techniques, as well as strategies and tips to help seniors adjust to normal age related physical changes that affect driving ability; identify the most common crash situations we face; reduce the chances of having a crash by reviewing basic driving rules, traffic hazards and accident prevention measures; update our knowledge and understanding of today’s roads, vehicles newest safety features and other road users; plan and think about how we drive; the effects of medication and other health issues on driving; identify when driving may no longer be safe. The workbook contains 40 pages of safety tips and much more that can be reviewed and shared with others.

COVID safety guidelines require all attendees to be fully vaccinated.