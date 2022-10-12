Photo gallery: East girls claim county golf title

Published 11:04 pm Wednesday, October 12, 2022

By Post Sports

Hannah Waddell and Addison Queen tied for medalist honors with 91 at McCanless on Wednesday. Emma Cornelison was at 96 and that was good enough for East’s sixth straight team championship in the countywide girls golf event.

