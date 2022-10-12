High school tennis: SPC tournament results

Staff report

CONCORD — At Tuesday’s South Piedmont Conference Tennis Tournament at Les Myers Park, six schools qualified players for the 3A Midwest Regional.

Six singles players and six doubles teams qualified from the SPC.

Lake Norman Charter’s Falls Luci Falls won the singles championship, with LNC’s Eleina Moon the runner-up.

East Rowan’s Audrey Ward placed third. West Rowan’s Isabel Melton was fourth.

Also qualifying in singles were Concord’s Ashley Tzunen and Northwest Cabarrus’ Anika Ramanujam.

Lake Norman Charter also had the doubles champion with the team of Ananya Sriram/Sidney Ross winning.

Concord’s team of Jane Mikesh/Kaylin Williams was runner-up.

Carson’s team of Bree Whittington/Landyn Kesler placed third, with Carson’s team of Allie Martin/Brenna Smith placing fourth.

Also qualifying in doubles were Northwest Cabarrus’ Lauren New/Sakari Harris and Lake Norman Charter’s Aileen Huynh/Sophia Phillips.

The 3A Midwest Regional on Oct. 21-22 also will be hosted by Concord at Les Myers Park and will include a field of 16 singles players and 16 doubles teams from the SPC, Mid Piedmont, Mid-State and Rocky River. Four singles players and four doubles teams advance to the 3A individual state tournament at Burlington Tennis Center on Oct. 28-29.