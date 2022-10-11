Rowan Public Library gets State Library of NC Adapting Technology Grant

SALISBURY — Rowan Public Library has been awarded a $36,000 State Library of N.C. Adapting Technology Grant. RPL is one of 46 libraries recently awarded a collective total of over $1.5 million across the state. The grants enable libraries to improve operations through the purchase of technology that supports efforts to better reach residents, to respond to the pandemic and to implement public health protocols.

The grant award allowed RPL to improve checkout options by installing a new Envisionware self-service kiosk at each of the four branches (RPL Headquarters in Salisbury, RPL East in Rockwell, RPL South in China Grove and RPL West in Cleveland). Previous self-service stations were eight years old and running on an operating system that was no longer supported.

Acquiring this new technology advances RPL’s digital inclusion initiative by increasing the accessibility of check out for those with disabilities, those who are caretakers of others, or those in other situations that can prevent someone from visiting a checkout desk. The new stations and their amenities ensure that all customers have a choice between using the traditional check out process or the self-guided one.

The new self-service kiosks feature upgraded amenities. Now patrons can reserve a computer, renew borrowed items or access their account information. At RPL Headquarters, patrons can also pay fines (cash only; silver change and $1 or $5 bills) at the new kiosks.

“The kiosks are already proving to be a great benefit and popular with users. As more customers become comfortable with the high tech options, we anticipate usage will continue to increase,” said Library Support Specialist Itziar Pozo in a news release.

RPL staff can give personal tutorials on how to use the kiosks. Customers are encouraged to ask for assistance at any service desk or to call 980-432-8670.

RPL’s Adapting Technology Grant application was written by former Technical Services Supervisor Amber Covington and Library Services Manager Laurie Lyda, who is overseeing the project’s final stages. The SLNC’s Adapting Technology Grants are supported by grant funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provisions of the federal Library Services and Technology Act as administered by the State Library of North Carolina, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. The SLNC received funds as part of the federal government’s investment in museums and libraries through the American Rescue Plan Act, which provided additional funds to the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) to support vital library programs. The LSTA grant program administered by the SLNC funds library projects across the state that advance excellence and promote equity by strengthening capacity, expanding access and community engagement in North Carolina’s libraries. Go to www.imls.gov or www.statelibrary.ncdcr.gov for more information.