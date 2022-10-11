My Turn, Carol Pomeroy: Government responsibility and religious beliefs

The First Amendment to the Constitution provides “that Congress make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting its free exercise.: What does this mean. It means that the government must not impose a state religion on the public. The separation of church and state means that the government cannot tell religious organizations how to act, but it also means that religious organizations can’t tell the government what to do.

It concerns me that political candidates who espouse to being Christians believe that they had the right to impose their religious beliefs in the government decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade and deny women their right to exercise control over their own bodies. What kind of government would threaten criminal action against or the incarceration of a woman who decides to terminate her pregnancy for personal reasons or medical reasons that threaten her life or the life of a fetus? What woman or child who is the victim of incest or rape should be forced to carry a pregnancy to term. What kind of government would threaten criminal action against or incarceration of a doctor or a pharmacist who chooses to provide care to these women? In addition, the denial of women’s rights disproportionately affects people of color and poor people of all ethnicities.

The potential threat to the LGBTG community including denying marriage equality and medical care or coverage should not be a government issue either. Faith issues should not be part of government decisions. They should remain within their faith communities. The government should ensure that all religions can practice their beliefs without threats or intimidation but these beliefs must be kept out of government.

We are not a Christian country. We are a country based on religious freedom for all faiths be that Jewish, Islam or any other including Christianity but not only Christianity. Our government is supposed to be a government for all people which includes among others African Americans, Hispanics, Jewish, Muslims and Asians. It should not just be for the influential and wealthy, only people with white skin, or a political party that for personal gain supports a corrupt, amoral ex-president.

When will we truly live up the Preamble to the Constitution, “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity…”

In a few short weeks we will have the opportunity to vote in the midterm elections. We must vote for those candidates that have platforms that would benefit all people especially those people who have difficulty maintaining a sustainable standard of living.

Vote for those candidates who support a livable minimum wage, health care for all, education that would provide the same resources for all children no matter what school they attend, accountability in policing, limits on drug costs, affordable housing, and the sustainability of Medicare and Social Security for our older adults. Do not base your vote strictly on individual conservative religious values.

Base your decision on how the government can most help the most people, which is the function of a truly representative government. The only way change can take place is if you vote. This upcoming election affects who will control the US Senate, NC state representatives and our local county commissioners, school board members and Rowan County sheriff. Only by voting can you make a difference. Voting is a privilege but it is also an obligation to be part of the solution.

Carol Pomeroy lives in Salisbury.