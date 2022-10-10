Area Sports Briefs: East golfers win SPC; volleyball milestones for Yang, Ennis

From staff reports

East Rowan’s girls golf team won every South Piedmont Conference match this season and won Monday’s nine-hole conference tournament held at Crescent.

The Mustangs’ top three shot 137 to win by 11 strokes. East’s Tinsley Merrell was SPC Coach of the Year.

SPC Player of the Year Hannah Waddell led the Mustangs with a 44. Other scorers for East were Addison Queen (45) and Emma Cornelison (48). They joined Waddell on the all-conference team.

South Rowan tied Lake Norman Charter for second place at 148.

All-SPC Kassidy Sechler shot 46 to lead the Raiders.

Sechler spent 10 days in three hospitals in the summer of 2021 after collapsing on a softball field and being diagnosed with a rare heart disease.

After heart surgery, she hasn’t been able to return to softball, but she’s worked hard at golf and has been a remarkable comeback story for coach Jeremy Boice’s squad.

The other scorers for South were Ava Blume and Ella Carden with 51s. South’s top three qualified for regional play.

Other individuals on the leaderboard were Lake Norman Charter’s Ava Palmer (45) and Northwest Cabarrus’ Cheryl Darr (46).

West Rowan and Carson had two golfers each and were unable to post a team score.

The Rowan County Championships are coming up on Wednesday at McCanless.

High school volleyball

Salisbury setter Ashley Yang has reached 1,000 career assists as a sophomore.

Yang reached the milestone in the second set of Salisbury’s 25-9, 25-21 and 27-25 non-conference sweep of Montgomery Central on Monday.

Yang had 32 assists for the Hornets (15-5) and added seven kills and eight digs.

Ava Morris had 14 kills and 13 digs. Brooke Cunningham had seven kills. Dayami Acevedo had six kills and 12 digs. Katie Peeler had seven digs. Sheenya Daugherty had 11 digs.

•••

West Rowan stayed undefeated in the South Piedmont Conference with a Dig Pink win over Carson on Monday.

The Falcons won 27-25, 25-22 and 25-17 with senior setter Ashlee Ennis recording her 1,000th dig.

It was a good effort by the Cougars, but they fell into a tie for fourth place with Lake Norman Charter.

Emma Clarke had 15 kills and nine digs for the Falcons. Anna Grace Blackledge had nine kills and seven digs. Ennis had 13 digs and 25 assists.

Madelyn VonCanon had six kills and 15 digs. Ava Gusler and Brooke Kennerly had eight digs each.

West’s jayvees took a 2-0 win, with Isa Gaeta, EA Nance and Lucy Shelton leading the Falcons.

•••

South Rowan rolled 25-13, 25-7 and 25-7 against Northwest Cabarrus in South Piedmont Conference volleyball on Monday.

The Raiders stayed tied with East Rowan for second place. East swept Concord.

Meredith Faw had eight kills, six aces and six digs for the Raiders. Leah Rymer had five digs and 11 assists. Avery Welch had 10 kills. Laney Beaver had 14 assists. Ava Huffman had four kills.

High school soccer

West Rowan and Carson battled to a 1-all tie in South Piedmont Conference soccer on Monday.

Gio Romero scored for the Falcons, with Adrian Aragon assisting.

Jose Hernandez made 14 saves for West, including a PK save to preserve the tie.

High school basketball

Salisbury junior guard Jayden “Juke” Harris is now rated as a top 50 player nationally and a top-5 player in North Carolina in the Class of 2024.

He reportedly had a great visit to the University of Houston over the weekend. His next official visit is to Tennessee.

College volleyball

Kira Rymer (South Rowan) powered 34 kills for Columbia International, breaking the school record for kills in a match, in a 3-2 loss to Reinhardt.

The junior became the first Columbia International player to record 1,000 career kills earlier this season.

•••

Anna Rymer (South Rowan) had four kills and three blocks in Salem’s 3-1 win over Pfeiffer.

•••

Tori Hester (West Rowan) had 12 kills and 13 digs in Troy’s win over Marshall.

•••

In Lenoir-Rhyne’s loss to Lincoln Memorial, Braelyn Faust (West Rowan) had three kills and Jaden Vaughn (Carson) had two kills and eight digs.

•••

KK Dowling (West Rowan) had nine digs for Queens in a loss to Bellarmine.

Kary Hales (Carson) had 18 digs and Kelcie Love (West Rowan) had four kills and three digs in Catawba’s loss to Tusculum.

Local golf

In a McCanless Couples Captain’s Choice event, P-Daber, David Huneycutt and Susan Wydner placed first.

Crystal Clement, Larry Clifton and Ty Cobb came in second.

P-Daber had longest putt, while Huneycutt had closest to the pin.