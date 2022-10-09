Trading Ford Baptist Church to hold memorial concert

Trading Ford Baptist Church will host the Ben Motley Memorial Concert at 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16. Motley died in a tragic accident on Nov. 20 two years ago, and he continues to be remembered with fondness by the many whom his life touched. This concert is a small way to continue to remember him and his service to others.

There will not be an admission charge, however, there will be a love offering received for the guest artist, Second Chance Bluegrass Band. Opportunities to donate to Saving Grace K-9s will also be available. This local organization works to provide veterans with trained service dogs to help them cope with PTSD and other issues. This program was near to Motley as he helped train service animals for the program, volunteered on projects and served on its board of directors.

The concert starts at 6 p.m., doors open at 5 p.m. Concessions will be served in the fellowship hall from 5-5:45 p.m. No concessions will be served during the concert and all food and drinks must be enjoyed in the fellowship hall. Proceeds from concessions will go to Saving Grace K-9. Trading Ford Baptist Church is located at 3600 Long Ferry Road in Salisbury.