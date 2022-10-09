‘Tis the Season Spectacular set to return Nov. 23

By Brad Dountz

SALISBURY — ‘Tis the Season Spectacular will be making its way through Salisbury on Wednesday, Nov. 23, starting at 2 p.m., the day before Thanksgiving. This is the fifth year the parade has taken place under that name since it was changed from Holiday Caravan.

The parade will start in downtown Spencer. After the parade, more festivities will take place at Bell Tower Green, where there will be a community tree lighting, food trucks, activities for kids and a performance by the band Too Much Sylvia. Santa will also be making an appearance.

Organizers are expecting a turnout near 5,000 people.

“We wanted it to be representative of our community, so it’s very inclusive and represents all types of people in our community and all aspects of it,” Shari Graham, one of the co-chairs of the parade, said. “We always pride ourselves, it’s nothing political. We don’t allow political statements to be made. It’s all about the holidays and however you celebrate it.”

To submit a float entry or reserve seating, visit www.tistheseasonspectacular.com. The deadline to submit a float entry is Nov. 4.