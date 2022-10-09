Shelby represents Rowan at the Senior Tar Heel Legislature meeting 

CHAPEL HILL — The North Carolina Senior Tar Heel Legislature (NCSTHL) met in Chapel Hill Oct. 3-4 for the year’s final meeting. Various committees met to establish NCSTHL priorities for the next two years. The group also heard updates regarding budget cuts to programs for older adults and the importance of advocating on behalf of older adults.

Jerry Shelby is the Rowan County delegate to the Senior Tar Heel Legislature. He serves on the Legislation Issues Committee and the Resolutions Committee, which is responsible for developing the process of identifying benefits, expenditures and financial returns, setting priorities and the presenting the resolutions to the NC General Assembly for consideration into law. Each county has one delegate.

The NC Senior Legislature is nonpartisan and encourages citizen involvement and advocacy concerning aging issues, provides information and education to senior adults and the general public regarding issues before the General Assembly, and makes recommendations to the assembly on legislative needs of seniors. The group was established by the legislature in 1993. Shelby was recognized for his 19 years representing Rowan County.

The NCSTHL discussed and voted to adopt five priorities out of the 56 resolutions submitted this year. The 2023-24 new legislative priorities are:

Increase Home and Community Care Block Grant (HCCBG) funding to assure the availability of cost-effective home and community based aging services to the elderly. The current system is insufficient to meet the current needs of those seeking services. Approximately 11,000 seniors are on the HCCBG waiting list for services that support malnourished, homebound, dependent, and economically needy older adults Increase funding for senior centers to meet vital needs of the state’s growing older adult population. Since 2004, funding for senior centers remained the same. The age 60+ population has nearly doubled from 1.3 million to 2.4 million in 2020. Strengthen and fund North Carolina’s Adult Protective Services (APS) program. Last year more than 32,000 adults were reported victims of abuse, neglect or exploitation. The NC legislature provides no funding for the APS program. The counties fund 79% and federal Social Services Block Grant 21%. Recommendation to increase the number of regional long-term care ombudsman by 11 full time staff to bring NC up to industry standards. LTC Ombudsman act as advocates for residents of nursing homes, adult care homes and family care homes. Recommendation to enact minimum standards of staff-to-patient ratios in long term care facilities thus resulting in neglect of frail older adults and overwork of their primary caregiver.

The NCSTHL also approved a special resolution to increase the funding for the organization. The NC Legislature has cut the funding over the 29 years in existence of the senior citizen advocacy group, even though the meeting and administration cost has more than doubled.

They also approved a special resolution supporting the legislation supporting Medicaid expansion in NC to help the uninsured, underserved and those with special needs. The federal government pays 90% of Medicaid expansion.

Shelby submitted 12 resolutions to different issues committees. His resolutions were:

(1) Increase funding for the community-based services for older adults to provide home-delivered meals, adult daycare, in-home aid and other services that help impaired older adults stay in their homes. There are almost 11,000 people on the “no person left behind” waiting list for services.

(2) Increase funding for senior centers to provide programs and services that enhance the health and wellness of older adults, support independent living, and expand services for the growing older population.

(3) Establish 24/7 Community Healthcare Clinics to provide service for after hour illnesses, emergencies, and the uninsured, so healthcare cost can be contained.

(4) Victim Rights and Assistance bill to assist victims injured or taken advantage of resulting in financial loss and/or unable to afford repair or medical treatment due to the negligence or misconduct of another person or insurance company.

(5) Judicial reform to be fair, eliminate bias, provide oversight, improve efficiency, reduce waste, simplify, reduce errors, provide assistance to victims, and establish best practices procedures.

(6) Establish a prescription drug assistance program for low income individuals and have the state and nation negotiate drug prices.

(7) Provide scholarships and assistance to students to study geriatrics and general medicine and locate in rural communities.

(8) Provide auto insurance discounts for seniors taking a driver safety refresher class,

(9) Expand the aging and disability Community Resource Connection (CRC) Program,

(10) Preserve Medicaid optional services for older and disabled adults.

(11) Help citizens with advance care documents and end of life planning.

(12) Develop an action plan for cities to develop senior friendly neighborhoods or villages and affordable housing that are quiet and that will be the standard for other states to follow.

Speakers included Joyce Massey-Smith of the N.C. Division of Aging & Adult Services, who gave updates on state programs; Paola Learoyd, Randolph Cloud Associates, who presented “How to Advocate Effectively with Legislators;” and Dan Ettefagh, director of NC. .Bill Drafting Department, who presented “The Process of How a Bill Gets Drafted and Becomes a Law.”