Kysha Rooks: Strategies for a healthy fall and winter

By Kysha Rooks

N.C. Cooperative Extension

As the days get shorter and cooler and seasons change, use these strategies to help prevent chronic diseases and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Hand washing is one of the best ways to protect yourself and your family from getting sick. Wash your hands with soap and water for 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol to clean your hands.

Make time to unwind and connect with others. For stress relief, take deep breaths, stretch, listen to your favorite song, meditate or do an activity you enjoy. Talk with individuals you trust about how you’re doing and express gratitude.

Get your screenings — Visit your doctor and dentist for preventive services and regular checkups.

Sleep — aim to get at least 7 hours pf sleep per night.

Drink wisely — substitute water for sugary or alcoholic drinks to reduce calories and stay safe. Stop tobacco use!

Move more, sit less — regular physical activity helps improve your overall health, fitness and quality of life. It also helps reduce your risk of chronic conditions like type 2 diabetes, heart disease and many types of cancer, depression and anxiety and dementia. Everyone can benefit from physical activity no matter your age, sex, race, ethnicity, shape or size.

Eat healthy — “Eat the rainbow” is a fundamental healthy eating tip (and no, it doesn’t mean artificially colored food like Skittles or M&Ms!) But what does it mean? Why is it important to get a variety of colorful fruits and vegetables? Our bodies thrive on a rainbow of nutrients like vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants. Display a bowl of colorful fruits and vegetables on the countertop so the whole family can choose a piece of fruit as a healthy snack instead of candy, chips or cookies. Also incorporate whole grains, lean meats and low-fat dairy.

For more information about free EFNEP youth classes, contact Kysha Rooks at kjrooks@ncsu.edu or 704-216-8990.

Kysha Rooks is EFNEP educator for the Rowan County Extension.