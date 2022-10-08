‘A Bury Home Companion’ coming to Lee Street theatre Oct. 29

By Kent Bernhardt

For the Salisbury Post

SALISBURY — The Salisbury Symphony will present “A Bury Home Companion” on Oct. 29, this time at Lee Street theatre. Produced by Kay Peeler and Kent Bernhardt — K&K Productions — the show has become a local favorite in recent years, and a fundraiser for the symphony.

“Salisbury seems to love this event, and we’re delighted to bring it back for an additional show this year,” Bernhardt said. “We presented a special spring edition in April, and since that show, two of the music performers, Katelyn and Derek (The Dryes) have recently gone on to fame in NBC’s “The Voice.”

While “A Bury Home Companion” gives an affectionate nod to Garrison Keillor’s public radio creation, it is all about Salisbury and its people. Taking the form of a Saturday night radio show, local businesses, churches and landmarks are often featured in humorous commercials and comedy skits.

For the Oct. 29 show, Halloween will make its way into plot lines of comedy sketches and Bernhardt’s traditional monologue.

Musical guests will include The Hall Sisters, one of the up-and-coming and premier acts in the country pop genre. They have graced the stages of The Grand Ole Opry, Carnegie Hall and The Country Music Hall of Fame. They are appearing in this show as part of an extensive fall tour as their star continues to rise.

The show will also welcome back Ethan Uslan — storyteller, ragtime-jazz pianist and humorist who scored well with local audiences when he appeared in the April show.

The Bury Home Silver String Band, a mix of bluegrass musicians from Gold Hill and surrounding area will liven up the stage as well, assisted by the Bury Home Companion Singers, known locally as The Moonglows.

“There’s a lot of heavy in the world right now,” says Bernhardt. “It’s nice to lighten the load with some wonderful downhome entertainment on a fall evening.”

There will be two performances of “A Bury Home Companion,” one at 2:30 p.m. and one at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 29 at Lee Street theater, 329 North Lee Street in downtown Salisbury.

Tickets are available at the Salisbury Symphony website at salisburysymphony.org, or by calling the symphony office at 704-216-1513. Prices are $30 for the matinee performance, $40 for the evening show.