High school volleyball: Hornets win; East in best position to finish second in SPC

From staff reports

Salisbury dropped the first set but came back to beat Lexington on Thursday in Central Carolina Conference volleyball.

Ashley Yang had 28 assists, 15 digs and six aces in a 17-25, 25-11, 25-13 and 25-19 victory.

Ava Morris had 15 kills and 12 digs. Brooke Cunningham had 16 kills five aces and four blocks. Dayami Acevedo had 13 digs. Sheenya Daugherty had 14 digs. Elinor Hinson had four kills and two blocks.

Salisbury (14-5, 7-4) will finish third in the CCC. The Hornets have a non-conference match with Montgomery Central on Monday and will host North Rowan in their final game of the regular season next Thursday.

The CCC Tournament is scheduled for Oct. 17-19.

Salisbury won’t automatically qualify for the 2A state playoffs unless it wins the CCC tournament.

The Hornets are ranked 26th in 2A West by MaxPreps and have a good chance of being in the 32-team bracket as an at-large team.

Seeding for the state playoffs will be announced on Oct. 20. The playoffs begin on Saturday, Oct. 22.

•••

In East Rowan’s 3-1 loss to West Rowan on Wednesday, Leah Hinceman had 15 kills for the Mustangs. Anasty Faavesi had nine kills. Cameron Ostle had seven kills. Riley Hill had 24 digs. Peyton Whicker had 19 digs. Hallie Cox had 32 assists.

East will go into the last week of the regular season tied for second place in the South Piedmont Conference with Carson and South Rowan.

Ranked fourth in 3A West by MaxPreps, West (17-3, 12-0) has wrapped up the regular-season championship and a berth in the state playoffs.

The second-place team (or conference tournament champ) from the SPC also will be an automatic qualifier. The third-place and fourth-place teams from the SPC also appear certain to make the 32-team 3A West playoff bracket and the fifth-place team is likely to make it.

East Rowan is ranked 11th in 3A West by MaxPreps, with Carson 14th and South Rowan 16th. Lake Norman Charter is ranked 22nd.

East (16-4, 8-4) concludes the regular season with road contests against Concord and Northwest Cabarrus that the Mustangs should win.

South (14-5, 8-4) plays Northwest Cabarrus at home before finishing the regular season as West Rowan’s Senior Night guest on Wednesday.

Carson (16-6, 8-4) has the toughest finishing week. The Cougars play at West on Monday and host Lake Norman Charter on Wednesday.

West is set to host the conference tournament.

Seeding for the state playoffs will be announced on Oct. 20. The playoffs begin on Saturday, Oct. 22.