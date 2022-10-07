High school girls tennis: Hornets go 15-0 in regular season; conference tournaments are next

From staff reports

Salisbury wrapped up a 15-0 regular season by beating Wheatmore 9-0 on Thursday.

The Hornets won all 15 matches by 9-0 scores.

The Hornets used their standard lineup — Millie Wymbs, Abbey Lawson, Kate Burton, Lucy Barr, Cora Wymbs and Meredith Williams.

The Wymbs sisters won in doubles, along with Lawson/Barr and Burton/Williams.

Coming up for the Hornets, coached by Milton Griffith, is the Central Carolina Conference Tournament.

That event is hosted by Lexington on Oct. 10-11 and will determine the regional qualifiers. Players can compete in either doubles or singles.

Seeds for the dual team state playoffs will be announced on Oct. 17.

The first round of the playoffs is set for Oct. 19,

•••

Carson completed a strong regular season with a 12-2 record and qualified for the 3A dual team state playoffs as the second-place team from the South Piedmont Conference.

Both losses were to SPC champion Lake Norman (17-1, 14-0).

Bree Whittington, Allie Martin, Landyn Kesler, Kayla Cook, Brenna Smith and Valerie Webster comprise the standard singles lineup for the Cougars.

Whittington/Kesler, Martin/Smith and Cook/Webster are the doubles pairings.

The SPC Tournament will be conducted at Concord’s Les Myers Park next week to determine regional qualifiers.

•••

South Rowan turned in a good season and placed fourth in the SPC with an 8-6 record.

Thylia Burris, Sophie Steedley, Olivia Maynor and Aubri Austin won singles matches in a 6-3 victory against East Rowan.

Burris/Steedley and Maynor/Austin won in doubles.

Bella Caraccio and Grace Meckley were the top two seeds for the Raiders.

•••

East Rowan’s No. 1 player Audrey Ward was 11-4 in singles and was one of the stronger players in the SPC.

Ward won a competitive match against South Rowan’s Caraccio. No. 2 East seed Jaylen Jones also won against South, and Ward and Jones teamed for a No. 1 doubles victory.