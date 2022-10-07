High school girls golf: Conference and county tournaments next week

From staff reports

Golfers are getting ready for the postseason.

Salisbury finished third behind East Davidson and West Davidson in Wednesday’s Central Carolina Conference match.

Courtney Williams shot 57 to lead the Hornets. Kendal Colwell shot 60, while Lola Koontz shot 62.

North Rowan’s lone golfer — Azaria Elder — shot 56.

For the season, Colwell is fourth in the CCC standings, with Williams fifth, Elder sixth and Koontz seventh.

The 18-hole CCC Tournament will be hosted on Oct. 11 by the Hornets.

The 1A/2A Central Regional will be held at Stonebridge in Monroe on Oct. 18.

•••

East Rowan’s golfers went 7-0 in the South Piedmont Conference.

The nine-hole conference tournament will be held at Crescent on Oct, 10.

The 3A West Regional is set for Cedar Rock in Lenoir on Oct. 18.

•••

The 18-hole Rowan County Championships are set for a 1 p.m. start at McCanless on Oct. 12.