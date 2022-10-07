High school boys soccer: Hornets in third place in CCC; South surging in SPC

From staff reports

Salisbury lost 2-0 at West Davidson on Wednesday.

There’s still quite a few regular-season soccer matches to played, but the Hornets (9-6, 5-3) will likely finish third in the Central Carolina Conference.

They’ve lost two to West Davidson and one to East Davidson.

They won’t be automatic qualifiers for the 2A state playoffs, but they are ranked 21st in 2A West by MaxPreps and still should find their way into the 32-team 2A West bracket.

West Davidson got goals from Elias Ham and Jesus Martinez, and Markus Lagusis saved five Salisbury shots on goal.

•••

Carson (7-6, 5-3) had a tough week, failing to find the back of the net in South Piedmont Conference losses to Central Cabarrus and rival South Rowan.

The losses knocked Carson back from contending for the league championship to fighting to make the 3A state playoffs as an at-large team. Carson is ranked 23rd in 3A West by MaxPreps.

•••

There’s a long way to go, but South (9-6-1, 4-3-1) is a contender for an at-large state playoff spot after beating Carson for a season split. The Raiders got goals from Brian Robles and Michael Coles to beat the Cougars.

South is ranked 26th in 3A West and is home against Northwest Cabarrus on Monday.

•••

West Rowan provides the next obstacle for Carson (Monday at West) as the Cougars try to get back on track.

After the excitement of a rare win against Salisbury to start the season, West (5-10-1, 2-5-1) has struggled some in the SPC.

But the Falcons finished the week with a win, topping East Rowan 4-1.

Juan Ramon scored twice for the Falcons. Gio Romero and Sergio Real also scored goals.

Assists were credited to Emmanuel Perez, Andy Ortez and Adrian Aragon.

Jose Hernandez made 12 saves. Sam Faulkner made one.