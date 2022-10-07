$20,000 reward offered for information leading to arrest in Mitchke homicide

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the family of Michael Mitchke have come together to offer rewards totaling $20,000 for information leading to an arrest for whoever is responsible for the homicide of the 57-year-old man who lived at 3740 St. Peters Church Road.

On Aug. 21 at about 9:45 p.m., a person driving by Mitchke’s address saw a fifth wheel trailer/camper engulfed in flames and called 911. Once fire personnel arrived on the scene and began extinguishing the flames, a body was found inside the camper.

An investigation determined the body was Mitchke and that he had died before the fire. His death was ruled a homicide.

Mitchke had been working on a house on the property, according to neighbors and had been staying in the camper while the work was ongoing.

Detectives continue to work on this investigation, but there have been few leads, so the sheriff’s office is hoping the offer of a reward may help bring in new information. The family has offered $10,000 as well.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should call the RCSO Lt. Ryan Barkley at 704-216-8711, or detective Kevin Holshouser, at 704-216-8702.