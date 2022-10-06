High school cross country: South boys, Carson girls win again

Staff report

SALISBURY — It was business as usual for Rowan County cross country on Thursday despite a newly configured course at Dan Nicholas Park.

Carson’s girls won again, maintaining and extending a very strong run under coach Les-Lee Efird. The Cougars, who had a score of 43, have won four straight county championships and seven in the last nine years. They were second the two years in that stretch when they didn’t win it.

South Rowan (52), West Rowan (53) and East Rowan (65) provided the competition.

South Rowan’s boys made it five straight county championships with a 1-4-6-7-8 effort, and Raider runners also placed 11th and 13th for coach Tyler Downs.

South (26) topped Carson (36). Rounding out the team scoring were West (96), East (98) and Salisbury (129).

Individually, Carson senior Makayla Borst returned to the top. She came in second in a close race in 2020 behind teammate Camden Corley. Salisbury’s Sutton Webb breezed to victory in 2021.

Borst clocked 21:06, about 15 seconds faster than her 2020 time.

The other scorers for the Carson girls were Emily Landaverde (3rd, 21:26), Julia Burleson (11th), Mackenzie Todd (13th) and Hayley Borst (15th).

West sophomore Katie Roberts was second in 21:17.

Sadie Featherstone (22:25) was fourth to lead East. Madison Beaver (22:52) placed fifth to lead South.

On the boys side, South junior Eli Julian clocked 16:27, one second faster than his winning time in 2021.

His two county titles have come right behind the three straight individual championships by his brother Noah.

South’s other scorers were Brian Hickman (4th, 17:43), Grayson Cromer (6th, 18:03), Aaron Jones (7th, 18:04) and Bricen Burleson (8th, 18:04). South’s sixth and seventh men Mateo Diaz Ruiz (11th) and soccer standout Grayson Steedley (13th) helped the Raiders by finishing in front of a lot of runners.

Runner-up was Carson’s James Anderson (17:33), with teammate Jorge Clemente-Garcia (17:36) placing third.

Ethan Wilson (5th, 18:00) led West runners.

Seth Drake (12th, 19:34) was the top runner for East.

Salisbury soccer standout Abdul Eliwa was 18th to lead the Hornets.

Jayvee winners were Carson’s Gabe Flaminio (20:59) and Lainey Barger (30:44).

See photo gallery of the events here https://www.salisburypost.com/2022/10/06/photo-gallery-rowan-county-cross-country-meet-at-dan-nicholas-park/

More on the cross country championships will be in Sunday’s Post.