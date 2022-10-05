Salisbury High School currently on precautionary code yellow lockdown

SALISBURY – School officials have confirmed that Salisbury High School is currently on code yellow lockdown due to a written message that was discovered late Tuesday.

Code yellow means all doors to the building are locked and must remain so at all times. Classes are proceeding as usual, and parents can still visit the school, but doors remain locked even while visitors are on site. No outside activities are permitted. Metal detectors have been installed and passing through is required for admission and there is an additional police presence.

An email from RSS Superintendent Dr. Kelly Withers noted, “out of an abundance of caution, Salisbury High School has additional security measures in place today.

All students went through metal detectors before entering the building.

A school resource officer and additional law enforcement officers are on campus.

Salisbury Police Department has additional officers patrolling surrounding areas.

Salisbury High School is also operating in a code yellow lockdown today.”

According to Rowan Salisbury Schools Board of Education Chairman Dean Hunter, Salisbury police are investigating the incident “out of an abundance of caution, and the code yellow was instituted until the situation has been cleared.”

“The safety of our students is a top priority,” said Withers, “and we will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure that our school remains a safe environment for all of our students and staff.”

This story will be updated if more information becomes available or when the lockdown is lifted.