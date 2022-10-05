New plant, flower shop keeping everything close to home for customers

By Brad Dountz

news@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — Plant World Botanics & Blooms opened its doors on Saturday downtown, helping customers liven up their living rooms with a wide variety of plants and flowers.

“This growing area, this downtown area — it’s adorable first off — and I really like the new revitalization that the city’s doing for this area,” Andrew Donaldson, one of the four store owners, said.

Donaldson’s grandparents had opened their own plant nursery in the 1970s, which inspired him to follow in their footsteps, but try to do something different, too. Salisbury already has several flower and plant shops, so trying to stand out is key to thriving in this market.

“For plants, it’s the knowledge we can bring to it and the fun. Each plant is different, each plant has its own unique growth pattern and its own attitude, ” Donaldson said. “We’re very familiar with it and that’s something we can bring to the table for everybody. When it comes to the flowers, we are trying our hardest to buy local flowers from farms here in North Carolina.”

There are about 50 different plant varieties available, with the total amount being around 200 at any given time. Plant World also offers workshops Thursday through Saturday, and the main focus this month is on succulent garden pumpkins. Kids can also walk in anytime during business hours to decorate their own pumpkin.

“We’ve had a lot of store owners reach out to us and just welcome us to the area. The amount of people who came in Saturday was really cool, everyone has been really friendly.”

Plant World is located at 109 E Innes St. in downtown Salisbury. Their hours are 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 1 – 6 p.m. on Sundays, and the shop is closed on Mondays.