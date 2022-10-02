Chris Young to perform at Elizabeth Dole Foundation event

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Elizabeth Dole Foundation announced that entertainer Chris Young will perform at the Heroes & History Makers event on Oct. 19 at The Anthem in Washington and the event will be streamed live.

Joining Hidden Heroes Campaign Chair Tom Hanks and Today co-anchor and Hidden Heroes Ambassador Savannah Guthrie, Young is a part of night honoring the more than 5.5 million Americans caring for a wounded, ill or injured service member or veteran at home. The event will also celebrate the organization’s 10th anniversary.

“We are thrilled for Chris Young to be joining us in Washington, D.C. to honor our nation’s hidden heroes and our foundation’s 10th anniversary,” said Steve Schwab, CEO of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation, in a news release. “As a proud member of a military family, with his sister and brother-in-law having served in the Marine Corps, Chris knows personally the sacrifices that come with military service. We are grateful for his support of our mission, and we can’t wait to celebrate our military caregivers with his amazing performance.”

Sen. Elizabeth Dole, a Salisbury native, was the first to call the nation’s attention to those caring for a wounded, ill or injured service member or veteran at home. Military caregivers face increased emotional and physical stress, financial and legal troubles, employment difficulties, and feelings of isolation due to the enormous responsibility and severe lack of resources for those caring for someone who served. The foundation is committed to recognizing, supporting and empowering military caregivers.