Library Notes: Spellbinding reads at Rowan Public Library

By Lyndsey Maloney

Rowan Public Library

Stepping outside this week, we felt the chill in the air. The leaves are starting to change and fall from the trees, crunching below our feet. Our neighbors are putting out their fall wreaths and pumpkins. Pumpkin spice everything is filling the shelves at the store. That is right everyone, fall has arrived and here at Rowan Public Library we are getting settled for the season with some witchy reads.

Normally in October, some readers may look for spooky, horror-filled reads such as Stephen King’s “Pet Sematary,” but if you are anything like me, you prefer the treats over the tricks. Newly added to the Rowan Public Library collection is a nice variety of witchy reads that will leave you more spellbound than frightened.

For adults looking for a romantic twist on a witchy read, readers are in for a treat with Erin Sterling’s “The Kiss Curse.” The second installment of the Ex Hex series, readers are transported back to Graves Glen, Georgia, a town powered by magic. Top witch in town Gwyn and Wells, a member of the powerful Penhallow family, must work together to save the town’s magic. The problem: These town rivals have different ideas on how to do so. With snarky banter and laugh out loud dialogue readers are sure to enjoy the latest Sterling book.

Those looking for more of a traditional cozy mystery will be bewitched by Carol J. Perry’s “Til Death.” Program Director of WICH-TV Lee Barrett finally ties the knot with her police detective fiance, Pete Mondello. While on their honeymoon in Maine, instead of celebrating their recent nuptials, Lee and Pete are forced to confront mysteries of the past. While this is the 12th installment in Perry’s Witch City Mystery series, this Salem, Massachusetts-set cozy can also be enjoyed as a stand-alone.

Teen and young adult readers alike will be transported and transfixed by sorcery and magic nightly within the Hotel Magnifique. Sisters Jani and Zosa cannot afford the luxurious cost of a stay in the Hotel Magnifique, a magical hotel that only shows up once every 10 years. When the hotel appears again in their town, the sisters find themselves on staff at the hotel and are whisked away on an adventure of a lifetime. Once inside though, Jani finds this wondrous hotel is not all that it seems and holds deep, dark secrets. “Hotel Magnifique” by Emily J. Taylor shows us that things are not always as they seem on the outside.

Visit our online catalog at rowancountync.gov/library or call 980-432-8670 to reserve your copy of these magical new titles and more.

Lyndsey Maloney is supervisor of the Rowan Public Library West Branch.