Laura Allen: Upcoming 4-H opportunities

By Laura Allen

N.C. Cooperative Extension

Oct. 2-8 is National 4-H Week, and what better way to celebrate than to kick off a ton of upcoming 4-H opportunities.

In October, we will be hosting a 4-H Pumpkin Decorating Contest. Youths will decorate or carve their own pumpkins at home and turn them in to be judged. Prizes will be awarded! If you need a pumpkin, let us know and we can help provide one. Pre-registration is required and pumpkins are due to the Extension office on Oct. 27. All details can be found on our website at rowan.ces.ncsu.edu.

In November, Rowan County 4-H will be participating in Kids Voting N.C., where youths can visit the Extension office on Election Day and “vote” in a kids-only election. This will allow them the opportunity to independently vote for the actual candidates running in the election. All youth votes will be tallied and announced. What a great way to encourage civic engagement! More details to come!

In December, we will host a Casserole Cook-off so youths can practice their cooking skills. Details can be found on our website. Youths must enroll in 4-HOnline as a member and then register for the event.

Registration for most of these events (and future events) will all be in 4-HOnline. If your children aren’t already enrolled in this system, you can enroll them for free at v2.4honline.com so that they can participate in 4-H. You can also contact me to be added to our monthly email newsletter so that you’ll receive all of the information about these events.

Even if you don’t have a child of 4-H age in your household, there are still many ways you can support the 4-H program in Rowan County.

Participate in the 4-H Pet Supply Drive

Rowan County 4-H County Council is hosting a service project during the entire month of October. Participation in this service project is an opportunity for 4-H’ers as well as community members. During this drive, we are collecting new items that we can donate to the Rowan County Animal Shelter. Items such as cat food, dog food, blankets, toys and treats are being requested. All items can be donated at the Rowan County Cooperative Extension office. The drive ends on Oct. 31.

Donate during Tractor Supply’s Paper Clover Week:

On Oct. 5-16, you can donate to 4-H at the register while visiting Tractor Supply. Ninety percent of the donations collected for 4-H at the Salisbury store go directly to Rowan County 4-H. The remaining 10% goes to 4-H at the state and national levels, so 100% of these donations goes to 4-H! These donations specifically help 4-H’ers attend more expensive overnight events including 4-H Camp, NC 4-H Citizenship Focus, and 4-H Congress.

Purchase items during the 4-H Plant Sale

The 4-H Fall Plant Sale is going on now through Oct. 27. We have several varieties of fruiting trees and shrubs available for purchase. All profits go towards supporting the county 4-H program. Call our office to order. All information can be found at https://rowan.ces.ncsu.edu/2022/09/rowan-county-4-h-fall-plant-sale-2022/.

Purchase items during the 4-H Wreath Sale

This sale is going on now through Oct. 28. Rowan County 4-H will again be selling wreaths and garland during our annual Wreath Sale. Pick up is on Monday, Nov. 21, which is the week of Thanksgiving. All profits directly benefit 4-H clubs in the county. All information about the wreath sale, including the ordering link and helpful hints for making your greenery last longer, can be found at https://rowan.ces.ncsu.edu/2021/09/4-h-wreath-sale-3/.

If you are interested in having your child join 4-H or if you want to learn more about the 4-H program, please contact 4-H Agent Laura Allen at laura_allen@ncsu.edu or 704-216-8970. You can also follow Rowan County 4-H Program on Facebook, @Rowan4h on Twitter or rowan_4h on Instagram.

4-H has a place for you and your family!

Rowan County 4-H is the youth development component of Cooperative Extension, located at 2727-A Old Concord Road in Salisbury. Find us at rowan.ces.ncsu.edu.

Laura Allen is 4-H agent with the Rowan County Extension.