A salute to dolls made in USA

“Salute to the USA,” was the theme for the N.C. Museum of Dolls, Toys and Miniatures annual fundraiser luncheon. The event was held at the Country Club of Salisbury on Saturday, Sept. 17. The event focused on dolls created in the U.S. and the tables were decorated in red, white and blue. The attendees were treated to programs by various guest speakers.

The first program featured information about the Chicago World’s Fair Columbian Exposition of 1893. In addition, the program highlighted the creation of one of America’s most famous dolls, “Miss Columbia” who, was made by sisters, Emma and Marietta Adams and debuted at the 1893 World’s Fair.

Jane Bowers, the curator of the Wenham Museum in Massachusetts explained how the famous doll was purchased and then sent around the world in 1900 to raise money for children’s causes. She and her sister doll, Eunice, have been at the Wenham Museum for over 100 years and now Eunice is on loan from the Wenham Museum to the N.C. Museum of Dolls, Toys and Miniatures until January 2023.

Beth Nance, executive director of the NCMDTM, gave a summary of the museum’s capital campaign to raise funds to move the museum to its new, larger location in Spencer. The event ended with lots of happy smiles as attendees left with helper baskets, silent auction items and purchases from the many vendors. A reception was held at the museum to view Eunice both on Friday night before the luncheon and Saturday after the luncheon. You can visit Eunice and the museum Thursday-Saturday 10 a.m.-4 p.m. or by appointment.

The N.C. Museum of Dolls, Toys & Miniatures is located at 108 4th Street in Spencer. You may contact the museum at 704-762-9359 or NCMDTM.com