4-H agent recognized for accomplishments

Laura Allen, 4-H youth development agent in Rowan County with N.C. Cooperative Extension, was recognized for various awards and achievements during the 2022 North Carolina Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals Annual Conference held in Manteo on Sept. 8.

Allen was recognized as an Achievement in Service award winner for her 4-H program work achieved in 2021. Some of her accomplishments include: increased participation in the 4-H Embryology school enrichment program, applying for and receiving $5,400 in grants to assist 4-H’ers and programs, and increased volunteer engagement with summer programming.

She also received a First Timers Scholarship and will be attending her first-ever National Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals Conference in Madison, Wisconsin this fall. She hopes to gain new ideas and perspectives to benefit her county program and looks forward to networking with 4-H professionals from all over the country.

Allen was also recognized as the retiring president of the South Central District Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals.

The purpose of the North Carolina Association of Extension 4-H Youth Development Professionals is to promote the profession of Extension 4-H and youth work in North Carolina. The 4-H program is the youth education program of North Carolina Cooperative Extension, based at North Carolina State and North Carolina A&T State universities. More than 260,000 young people ages 5 through 18 participate in North Carolina 4-H activities each year with the help of 16,700 adult and youth volunteers. You can find more information on 4-H at http://www.nc4h.org and can find local Rowan County 4-H information at rowan.ces.ncsu.edu.