East Davidson runs past North Rowan 52-27 as games move up a day

SPENCER — Leave it to East Davidson to spoil the homecoming celebration at North Rowan.

The visiting Golden Eagles scored on eight of their 10 possessions, rushed for 477 yards and easily gained a pivotal 52-27 CCC victory Thursday night.

“We couldn’t stop the run,” North coach Nygel Pearson said after the Cavaliers (4-3, 1-2) allowed 516 total yards and dropped their second straight conference game. “And when you can’t stop the run, the clock runs and the other team controls the ball. That’s what they did.”

Operating behind a steadfast offensive line, East Davidson (4-2, 2-0 CCC) quarterback Brogan Hill ran for 228 yards and four touchdowns. The 6-foot-2 junior also zipped a 35-yard TD strike to Eris Romero that closed the scoring with 1:11 to play. Teammate Josiah Allred, a burly senior fullback, added 223 yards rushing and scored a pair of first-half touchdowns.

North was limited to 89 yards on the ground, including minus-3 in the second half. Sophomore quarterback Jeremiah Alford had a strong game, passing for 176 yards and a TD in the fourth quarter alone. He finished 11-for-21 for 247 yards and an interception. He also ran for 83 yards, with 51 of them coming on a first-period touchdown sprint that tied the score 7-7. Wideout Amari McArthur caught seven passes for 130 yards and scored his fifth and sixth touchdowns of the season. Teammate Jaemias Morrow, the all-everything running back, had his second consecutive sub-par performance, rushing for just three yards on six carries. He returned a kickoff 90 yards for a TD that trimmed East’s lead to 21-13 early in the second quarter and made a 28-yard reception in the final stanza.

North enjoys a much-needed bye next week and plays at West Davidson on Oct. 14.

Varsity football games were played on Thursday due to Hurricane Ian.

Carson (2-4, 1-1) scored with under four minutes left to knock off Concord 20-13.

The win on the road against the defending South Piedmont Conference champs put the Cougars in the league race.

It’s the first time Carson has beaten the Spiders (2-4, 2-1).

Michael Guiton threw touchdown passes to Jay Howard and Emory Taylor and Jordan Galarza had a rushing TD.

Taylor caught the game-winner from the 9, and Trevor Vaughn’s recovery on the ensuing kickoff helped Carson kill the clock and seal the win.

Salisbury demolished South Davidson 59-0 for the Hornets’ sixth straight win. Salisbury (6-1, 3-0) took care of business in the Central Carolina Conference road game. JyMikaah Wells rolled to another big night for the Hornets and broke the school record for career touchdowns. He entered the game tied with Romar Morris with 58. Salisbury scored twice on blocks punts, with Amare Johnson and Dashawn Brown getting special-teams scores.

West Rowan lost for the first time in two decades to Northwest Cabarrus. The Trojans (6-1, 3-0) scored 20 points in the second quarter to beat the Falcons 20-7 and take over first place. The key was Northwest’s defense. West (5-2, 2-1) struggled to run the ball in the South Piedmont Conference showdown and the Trojans were able to bring pressure and picked off three passes. West’s only TD came early in the fourth quarter on a Lucas Graham to Evan Kennedy pass. Adrian Stockton topped 100 yards in receptions.

Central Cabarrus beat South Rowan 42-20 for a South Piedmont Conference win and Reagan outscored Davie 41-21 in the Central Piedmont Conference.

East Rowan was off this week. A.L. Brown is playing at home on Monday against Cox Mill. See more details online and in Sunday’s Post.