Blotter: Sept. 30

Rowan County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies investigated a report of larceny from a building on Webb Road, Salisbury that occurred between midnight Sept. 4 and 8:45 a.m. Sept. 27. Total estimated loss was $700.

• A motor vehicle was reported stolen from Gateway Drive, Mooresville, sometime between 10:30 p.m. Sept. 26 and 9 a.m. Sept. 27.

• A burglary was reported at a business on West Ritchie Road, Salisbury that occurred between midnight and 8 a.m. Sept. 27.

• A burglary was reported at a home on East NC 152, Rockwell that occurred just before 7 p.m. Sept. 27. Total estimated loss was $1,700.

• Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle theft from a residence on Mt. Hope Church Road, Salisbury that occurred between 1 and 10:50 p.m. Sept. 27. Total estimated loss was $2,000.

• Raymond Jerel Callicutt, 41, was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with communicating threats.

• Sabrina Destiny Templeton, 25, was arrested Sept. 27 and charged with simple assault.