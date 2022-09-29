Rowan County Public Health will host suicide prevention training Oct. 19-20

SALISBURY — Rowan County Public Health will host a two-day LivingWorks Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) workshop on Oct. 19-20 at the Salisbury City Park Recreation Center (316 Lake Dr.), from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, each day.

LivingWorks ASIST is a two-day interactive workshop that focuses on suicide first aid. This workshop teaches participants how to recognize when someone may be having thoughts of suicide and be able to work with them to create a plan that will support their immediate safety. Trusted by professionals yet learnable by anyone, LivingWorks ASIST is an evidence-based program that has been empowering people to provide skilled, life-saving interventions for over 35 years.

Due to the nature of this workshop and the small group learning sessions, the training is limited to 25 and an Eventbrite registration is available for anyone interested in attending. You may also register by contacting Amy Smith at amy.smith@rowancountync.gov or by calling 704-216-8859. Before registering, note that you must be able to attend both days of this training.