Photo gallery: Carson routs East 10-1 in soccer

Carson's Antony Beckham 5 and East keeper Kamden Ridgell. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Carson's Jon Pendleton 12 heading. . photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Carson's Diego Vasquez, 15 and East's Gavin Guillett 3., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salbisbury Post
Carson's Davin Garcia (10) scored three goals Wednesday and battles East's Nathan Taylor (23) for the ball. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salbisbury Post
Carson's Coach Lauren West . photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
East's Gavin Gullett 3. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Carson's Gabriel Gomez Sanchez 26 and East's Davis Myers 13. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Carson's Ethan Locklear 7 and East's Ivan Landaverde 11 . photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post
Carson's Gabriel Honeuycutt 9 taking a shot with, East's Davis Myers 13., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salbisbury Post
Carson's goal keeper Lisandro Cardona (0) tips a shot over the goal with East's, Frankie Pleites 5., photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salbisbury Post
Carson's Brandon Zavaleta 6 and, East's Ivan Landaverde 11. photo by Wayne Hinshaw, for the Salisbury Post