Photo gallery: Carson routs East 10-1 in soccer

Published 11:02 pm Wednesday, September 28, 2022

By Post Sports

Carson built a 5-0 halftime lead and mercy-ruled East Rowan 10-1 on Wednesday to improve to 7-4 overall and 5-1 in South Piedmont Conference soccer.

 

