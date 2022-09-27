Blotter for Sept. 27

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, September 27, 2022

By Elisabeth Strillacci

• A larceny was investigated that reportedly occurred on Chesapeake Drive between 6:30 p.m. Sept. 22 and 7:40 a.m. Sept. 23. Total estimated loss was $1,175.

• A burglary was reported to have occurred on Dana Drive between 8 p.m. Sept. 19 and 8 p.m. Sept. 20. Total estimated loss was $140.

• Officers investigated a report of a theft of a motor vehicle from Marriott Circle that occurred between 5 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 24.

• Larceny from a motor vehicle on West Corriher Avenue reportedly occurred between 2:30 p.m. Sept. 14 and 8:25 a.m. Sept. 25. Total estimated loss was $400.

