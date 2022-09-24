High school football: West Rowan clobbers South 61-20

Staff report

LANDIS — A 35-point underdog, South Rowan stayed in Friday’s South Piedmont Conference game for a half, but West Rowan wound up winning very big.

After leading 26-13 at halftime, the Falcons took charge in the third quarter and went on to thump the Raiders 61-20.

West (5-1, 2-0) was unleashing jayvees by the end of it and beat South for the 19th straight time in the long-running series.

The Falcons stayed tied for first in the league with defending champion Concord and Northwest Cabarrus — the Falcons’ next opponent.

South (1-5, 0-2) lost its fifth straight and has allowed 274 points (54.8 per game) during that stretch.

Evan Kennedy continued his blistering season with three rushing touchdowns to lead West.

Kayvone Norman had two rushing TDs.

Adrian Stockton made more big plays. He returned a kickoff for a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass from Lucas Graham.

Brody Tucker and Brant Graham, the jayvee quarterback, added rushing touchdowns.

For the Raiders, Brooks Overcash threw touchdown passes to Jadon Moore and Nacier Parker.

Moore kicked two field goals and two PATs.

South’s Zion Jackson was transported to a hospital. He suffered a hip injury.