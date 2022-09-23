Southern City Tabernacle AME Zion hosts guest speaker

Rev. Dr. Alberta McLaughlin will be the speaker at Southern City Tabernacle AME Zion Church on Sunday, Sept. 25, at 11 a.m. for Global Missions Sunday. She is the pastor of Allen Temple Presbyterian Church in Cleveland. She serves as a chaplain for Novant Health Rowan Medical Center. She also works with the Salisbury Police Department as a victim advocate/chaplain.

McLaughlin has an extensive background working with sexual assault and domestic violence survivors. She brings a wealth of her knowledge working as a clinical chaplain in prison for over 10 years and in the hospital setting. She has served in the capacity of a crisis counselor for many years. She published her first book, “The Glory is in the Story.”

Global Missions Sunday is a connectional observance in the AME Zion Church. Zion Methodism is in 17 of the 54 countries in Africa. Donations will go towards the churches in Africa to help support their work. Marva McCain serves as the local parent body president and Rev. Patrick Tate is the host pastor. Everyone is welcome to attend.