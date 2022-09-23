Proclamations show October will be a busy month for Salisbury, state

SALISBURY — October is going to be a busy month for residents of Salisbury, according to announcements made at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.

Mayor Karen Alexander announced that all of the following are coming up in October: Breast Cancer Awareness, Domestic Violence Prevention, Bullying Prevention, Crime Prevention and Substance Abuse Prevention.

• The National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc. has designated this year’s theme as RISE. “This year we RISE to ensure every woman has access to the screenings she needs and the support she deserves. When we RISE, we Rally in Screening Everyone.”

• Gov. Roy Cooper said in his proclamation designating October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month that “one in four women and nearly one in 10 men in the U.S. have experienced rape, physical violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner, and intimate partner violence accounts for 15 percent of all violent crime. By working together, we can raise awareness and break the cycle of violence in order to build communities that are safe for everyone.

• Founded by PACER’s National Bullying Prevention Center in 2006, October will include a month-long event to prevent childhood bullying and promote kindness, acceptance and inclusion. In addition, on the third Wednesday of October, (Oct. 19) plan to wear and share the color orange as a tangible representation of the supportive, universal message that our society wants to prevent bullying, and is united for kindness, acceptance and inclusion.

• October is National Crime Prevention month, a time when the National Crime Prevention Council (NCPC) asks us to renew or join the commitment to help “Take A Bite Out Of Crime.” In 1984, October was designated as Crime Prevention Month through a presidential proclamation and since then, NCPC has been working with local law enforcement, government agencies, civic groups, schools and businesses, and other organizations to help them spread the word about crime prevention and personal safety. With shrinking law enforcement budgets across the country, the role that each of us can play in preventing crime is more important than ever.

• October was first declared as National Substance Abuse Prevention Month in 2011. Since then, according to the National Child Traumatic Stress Network, October has been a time to highlight the vital role of substance abuse prevention in both individual and community health has, to remember those who have lost their lives to substance abuse, to acknowledge those in recovery, as well as children, parents, family, and friends supporting them. Studies show that the earlier an individual starts smoking, drinking or using other drugs, the greater the likelihood of developing addiction. Nine out of 10 people who abuse or are addicted to nicotine, alcohol or other drugs began using these substances before they were 18. People who began using addictive substances before age 15 are nearly seven times likelier to develop a substance problem than those who delay first use until age 21 or older. Every year that substance use is delayed during the period of adolescent brain development, the risk of addiction and substance abuse decrease.

In addition, the city has the following events planned, so mark your calendars:

• Fall Spruce Up Week will be held Oct. 3-7. This week is designated for residential customers who have City of Salisbury garbage service who are doing a fall cleanup or clean out. Items must be placed at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on resident’s regular garbage collection day. There are restrictions on what can be placed out for pick-up. For additional information or for a list of items Public Works can and cannot collect, visit PublicWorks or call 704-638-5260.

• The Ninth Annual Busker’s Bash will take place Friday, Oct. 7 from 5-9 p.m. Buskers will display their talents from 5:30-8 p.m. Visitors can pick up their voting pic-pac and map from city hall, Rowan Museum or in front of Hive. For more information visit www.

downtownsalisburync.com.

• The first Bell Tower BrewFest will be held Saturday, Oct. 8 from noon until 5 p.m. at Bell Tower Green. This ticketed event will allow attendees 21 years of age or older to experience various breweries from across North Carolina. The festival ends at 5 p.m. and is followed by a free concert with 20 Ride, a Zac Brown tribute band. For more information and to purchase tickets visit www.

downtownsalisburync.com.

• The 12th annual BlockWork neighborhood improvement project will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 in the 500 block of West Council Street. The Community Appearance Commission and Housing Advocacy Commission are seeking volunteers to help with exterior home repairs like painting, carpentry, and landscaping. T-shirts, gloves, meals and drinks will be provided. Sign up to volunteer by visiting www.salisburync.gov/blockwork by Friday, Oct. 14.