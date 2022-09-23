Kannapolis Christmas Parade entry forms available now; deadline is Nov. 11

KANNAPOLIS — Entry forms are now available for the Kannapolis Christmas Parade, which will be held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Thousands of lights decorate the parade entries for the great Christmas holiday tradition for families to enjoy.

Cash awards will be presented in the categories of bands, churches, civic organizations and schools.

If you would like to participate in the parade or sponsor an award category, visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/christmasparade or contact Becky Tolle, btolle@kannapolisnc.gov.

All the information and forms you need to enter the parade are located online. The deadline to register is 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11.