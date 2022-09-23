High school JV football: Falcons, Hornets win big

From staff reports

MOUNT ULLA — Kendrick Cornelius went the length of the field for a pick-six to highlight West Rowan’s 58-14 win against South Rowan on Thursday in jayvee football.

Brant Graham threw touchdown passes to Brennon Stevenson, Kaden Feaster and Hunter Ingram. Graham ran for one TD.

Connor Heath had two rushing touchdowns for the Falcons (3-3). Jaylen Neely ran for one TD.

For South (0-5), Landon Deal threw a touchdown pass to Macon Fuller and passed to Zach Barham for a 2-point conversion..

James Ritchie scored a rushing TD.

•••

TYRO — Salisbury won 44-12 against West Davidson in Thursday’s jayvee football contest.

Jaylyn Smith scored on a kickoff return and had a rushing TD for the Hornets (5-0).

Emmanuel Asare had two rushing touchdowns and a 2-point conversion.

Jaylin Johnson had a rushing TD and a 2-point conversion.

Jackson Sparger threw a touchdown pass to Macari House.

Hez Krider and Inagi Rustin scored 2-point conversions.

Zahir Brown had an interception.

Christian Rosado had two sacks, while Drew Aron had three tackles for loss.

•••

The North Rowan-Thomasville game was canceled due to injuries.

Carson did not play this week.

The Northwest Cabarrus-East Rowan score wasn’t available.

Lake Norman shut out A.L. Brown 24-0. Mooresville outscored Hickory Ridge 35-21. East Forsyth edged Davie 12-7.