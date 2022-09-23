Area sports briefs: East golfers win again

From staff reports

East Rowan’s girls golf team won Wednesday’s South Piedmont Conference match at Red Bridge.

East shot 144.

Hannah Waddell shot 44 to lead the Mustangs.

Addison Queen shot 48. KP Pfister’s 52 included an eagle.

The Mustangs have won all the SPC matches so far. South Rowan placed second at 151. Lake Norman Charter shot 153.

The nine-hole SPC Championships are set for Crescent on Oct. 10, with the 18-hole Rowan County Championships at McCanless on Oct. 12.

•••

Salisbury shot 171 and was second to East Davidson (167) in Central Carolina Conference golf this week.

Kendall Colwell shot 51 for the Hornets. Lola Koontz shot 57. Courtney Williams shot 63.

North Rowan’s Azaria Elder shot 56.

HS cross country

Northwest Cabarrus’ girls and South Rowan’s boys were the team winners in Thursday’s South Piedmont Conference Meet No. 2 at Dan Nicholas Park.

South’s boys had five of the top eight finishers. Brian Hickman finished second and ran 18:02 to pace the Raiders. Eli Julian ran 18:05 for third. Aaron Jones was fourth in 18:47. Bricen Burleson was sixth in 19:23. Mateo Diaz Ruiz was eighth in 20:14.

West Rowan’s Ethan Wilson was the individual winner in 17:58.

Gavin Rodgers was seventh in 20:09 to lead East Rowan runners.

The Falcons finished second, with East third. Carson was seventh.

In the girls race, West’s Katie Roberts was the individual winner in 21:59.

Sadie Featherstone was fifth in 23:28 and led East to a second-place finish. East’s Savannah Wise was 10th in 24:12.

South was third, with Blythe Elliott seventh in 23:53 and Madison Beaver ninth in 24:10.

Makayla Borst was 23:33 and placed sixth to lead Carson to fourth place.

HS baseball

A.L. Brown’s CJ Gray, a two-way player, is a rising prospect in the Class of 2025.

A member of the South Charlotte Panthers, Gray was clocked recently at 92 mph.

Gray’s father, Charlie, is a Livingstone graduate who has coached football at a number of area schools.

HS boys soccer

Martin Ramirez scored two goals for South Rowan in Wednesday’s 3-2 South Piedmont Conference loss to Central Cabarrus.

•••

Jackson Kirila scored two goals for Concord in a 3-2 SPC win against Carson on Wednesday.

Carson goals were scored by Junior Rios and Anthony Medina-Beckham.

•••

West Rowan tied Northwest Cabarrus 1-1 in South Piedmont Conference soccer on Wednesday.

Alex Tavira scored off an Emmanuel Perez assist.

Jose Hernandez made eight saves for the Falcons.

•••

Salisbury improved to 7-4 overall and 3-2 in the Central Carolina Conference with a 2-0 victory over the visiting Lexington Yellow Jackets on Wednesday.

Giovany Rivera scored the game-winner on an assist from Joseph Hernandez with less than 20 minutes remaining in the match. David Austin capped the scoring 12 minutes later on an assist from Leo Fragoso.

Salisbury got excellent play from Yatti Avilez, Mario Perez, and Yamil Pimentel.

Next up for the Hornets is a non-conference match at home on Monday vs. West Stanly at 6 p.m.

HS volleyball

Salisbury swept Thomasville on Thursday.

Ashley Yang had nine aces, four kills and 23 assists.

Ava Morris had four aces and 11 kills. Dayami Acevedo had five aces.

Katie Peeler had five kills. Sheenya Daugherty had six digs. Abigail Lopez had four kills.

•••

West Rowan swept Northwest Cabarrus on Wednesday in South Piedmont Conference action.

Brinley Batts had 26 assists. Kristin Hammonds had six aces, while Sophia Blackledge had five.

Skyy Ruben had eight kills, Ava Gusler and Abbi Evenden had seven digs each.

• West’s jayvees swept the Trojans. EA Nance had six kills and three aces. Isa Gaeta had seven aces. Lucy Shelton had four kills. Romey Gaeta had 15 assists.

•••

East Rowan senior Leah Hinceman announced a commit to Lenoir-Rhyne.

East topped Lake Norman Charter 3-1 on Wednesday on Volley for the Cure Night and swept Statesville on Thursday Throwback Night.

The Mustangs came back after losing the first set to beat Lake Norman Charter.

Hinceman had 20 kills, while Dani Steelman had 13 kills and four blocks. Anasty Faavesi had 11 kills. Riley Hill had four aces and 20 digs. Hallie Cox had 42 assists.

•••

Gianna Patella had 16 kills to lead Carson’s sweep of Concord on Wednesday.

Kaylee Thonen had nine kills. Elly Davis served four aces. Alana Herring had 12 digs. Maggie Cross had 34 assists.

•••

·South Rowan’s Leah Rymer got her 1,000th assist in a sweep of Central Cabarrus on Wednesday.

Campbell Withers had 12 digs. Meredith Faw had five digs and six kills; Jamilyn Rollins had five digs. Laney Beaver had five aces and nine assists. Rymer had 13 assists and five kills. Avery Welch had eight kills.

College baseball

Steven Smith (West Rowan) hit a two-run homer for Caldwell Tech against Cleveland Community College.

College cross country

Catawba’s Madison Clay was named the runner of the week for the South Atlantic Conference.

Clay, a freshman from Morganton, set a Catawba women’s cross country record at the Converse Kick-off on Saturday. She won the 6K in 22.05.

• Catawba’s Erick Ramirez was named the runner of the week for SAC men.

Ramirez, a junior from Dobson. won the Converse Kick-off. He shaved 50 seconds off his time from his first meet, winning the 8K in 24:44, an average of 4:58 per mile.