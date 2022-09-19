Ask Us: When will the car wash be complete on East Innes Street?

Editor’s note: Ask Us is a weekly feature published online Mondays and in print on Tuesdays. We’ll seek to answer your questions about items or trends in Rowan County. Have a question? Email it to askus@salisburypost.com.

SALISBURY — The Post received a question regarding the construction of a car wash at 1420 E. Innes St. in Salisbury.

The project lined up for the site is being primarily contracted by Wild Building Construction, Inc., a construction company out of Morristown, Tennessee. Plumbing, which is currently 50% complete, is being done by local plumbing company out of Salisbury, Graham’s Piping, Inc. Lines are currently being installed and have passed every inspection by Rowan County building inspector Scottie Bray.

The project includes an automated, tunnel car wash with parking spaces made out of concrete, a sidewalk, landscaping and an enclosed dumpster within 4,405 square feet of property.

According to the Rowan County Citizen site, the original permit for the plan was issued on Oct. 20, 2021. Plumbing, commercial construction and installation of a split system (to reduce energy expenditure) are still to be initiated.

According to Sheneqa Imes of Rowan County Building Inspections, it can be difficult to pinpoint a date of completion for construction projects. Contractors can give more insight, but the company could not be reached for a comment.