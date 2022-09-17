SALISBURY — Salisbury-Rowan Church Women United’s 55th anniversary celebration is Sunday, Sept. 25, 3:30 p.m. at Soldiers Memorial AME Zion Church, 306 N. Church St.

Keynote Speaker is Mira Washington.

Washington was elected in 2020 to serve as the 22nd national president of Church Women United, where she has served for over 25 years. She is a member of the United Methodist Church in Rochester, New York.