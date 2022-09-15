Two arrested after chase ends in crash on 85

Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies caught up with two men being pursued by Thomasville police along I-85 South about 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Two men from Charlotte were wanted by Thomasville police for allegedly passing counterfeit $100 bills. Kamari Bailey, 21, and Jabari Campbell, 20, were driving a rented U-Haul pick-up truck down the highway when R0wan County deputies were notified of the pursuit.

The deputies stationed themselves along the ramp on exit 70, and when the Chevrolet Silverado passed them, they joined the pursuit.

At mile marker 68, Deputy Shue was close enough to initiate what is called a PIT maneuver or Pursuit Intervention Technique, which caused the truck, driven by Bailey, to spin several times. In such a maneuver, the deputy taps or nudges the rear corner of the vehicle being pursued, causing it to spin or be difficult to control.

Bailey continued to drive, however, and so Shue was able to close in to attempt another maneuver, but before he could, Bailey used the truck to ram the cruiser. Shue was able to control the cruiser and, using the momentum from the impact, initiate another PIT, and the truck spun and crashed into a guardrail.

Before the truck came to a full stop, Campbell jumped from the truck and ran, and when the truck stopped, Bailey jumped out and ran in the same direction.

Deputies say they were able to catch up to both men just inside the tree line along the highway, and both were arrested and taken into custody by Thomasville police.

RCSO obtained warrants for Bailey for felony flee to elude, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon against a government official (another deputy on field training was in the vehicle with Deputy Shue), and resist/obstruct/delay of a police officer. A warrant for Campbell for resist/obstruct/delay was also issued. Bailey was given a $75,000 bond, Campbell a $1,000 bond. Both were served with the Rowan County warrants while they were being booked in Davidson County for charges out of Thomasville.