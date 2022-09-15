‘Fridays at the Stone’ restarts this week

SALISBURY — Livingstone College is resuming its “Fridays at the Stone” series of gatherings this week at the Livingstone College Hospitality Management and Culinary Arts Center located at 530 Jake Alexander Boulevard South.

The gathering will start at 7:15 a.m. with networking and fellowship, then the program will start at 7:30 and finish by 8:30.

The Culinary Arts program will provide a continental breakfast, which will be ready by 7:15. Plan to arrive between 7-7:15 if possible.

The first program in this series will highlight the college’s athletics department, featuring athletic director Lamonte Massie-Sampson as speaker. The business spotlight will be John J. Melton, the new executive director of the Salisbury VA Medical Center.

“Fridays at the Stone” is meant to network and engage more with the community and business leaders, to facilitate relationship building and community partnerships, and to provide an opportunity for the community to learn more about Livingstone and its programs.

The series is spearheaded by Pete Teague, Livingstone’s special assistant to the president for community development; the Office of Communications and Public Relations; and the Office of Alumni Affairs.

“We are so pleased to resume the series of Friday at the Stone. These gatherings are designed to strengthen the connection between Livingstone College and the Salisbury/Rowan community,” Teague said in a news release. “We were overjoyed with the first year. The attendance grew steadily, and we frequently heard the question, ‘When is the next one?’ The inaugural series exceeded our expectations, and we are looking forward to even better results in

year two.”